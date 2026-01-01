Pawan Kalyan isn't retiring just yet; new film announced

The trio's collaboration was initially announced in 2021 but was stalled for various reasons. After years of uncertainty, the project has finally been revived. More details about the film's cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon. Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. He will next be seen in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh slated for release in 2026.

Retirement talk

Kalyan has often expressed wish to retire from acting

The veteran actor has expressed his wish to retire from acting. Last year, he had said, "I'd love to retire. I never thought that I would continue doing films for this long." What's more, he has had the intention to quit showbiz and focus on politics as early as 2006; it just didn't happen. In 2025, he was supposed to hang up his acting boots after finishing the last few films left in his kitty. But the show's not over.