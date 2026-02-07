Pawan Kalyan, Surender Reddy's film to release on Sankranti 2027?
What's the story
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is reportedly eyeing a grand festive release for his upcoming movie with director Surender Reddy. The untitled film is being planned as a big-ticket entertainer and is likely to hit the screens during Sankranti 2027, reported 123 Telugu. However, the makers have yet to confirm this news.
Production details
More about the film
The film will be backed by Ram Talluri, marking his first production venture under the Jaithra Rama Movies banner. The project was officially announced in January 2026, marking the first collaboration between Kalyan and Reddy. For the unversed, the three had originally planned to collaborate in 2021, but the project was later shelved for multiple reasons.
Upcoming project
Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to release on March 26
Kalyan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 26. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG, which turned out to be a box office hit, grossing ₹229.97 crore at the domestic box office and ₹295.22 crore globally, per Sacnilk.