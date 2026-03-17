Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' gets advance ticketing boost
Get ready: Pawan Kalyan's much-hyped action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh lands in theaters globally on March 19, 2026.
The film's release was moved up a week after Yash's Toxic got postponed, so now it'll hit screens the same day as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ticket prices have been hiked in Andhra Pradesh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going big, releasing worldwide, including over 300 locations in North America and other international markets.
In Andhra Pradesh, there's a special ticket price hike for the first 10 days (₹100 for single screens and ₹125 for multiplexes), with some benefit screenings reported to be priced around ₹500.
Telangana screenings start at 7am with regular pricing.
Cast and crew of the film
The film stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna and is a remake of Atlee's hit Theri.
No official OTT platform has been announced.