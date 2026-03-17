Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' gets advance ticketing boost

Ticket prices have been hiked in Andhra Pradesh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going big, releasing worldwide, including over 300 locations in North America and other international markets.

In Andhra Pradesh, there's a special ticket price hike for the first 10 days (₹100 for single screens and ₹125 for multiplexes), with some benefit screenings reported to be priced around ₹500.

Telangana screenings start at 7am with regular pricing.