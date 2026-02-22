Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' gets new release date
Pawan Kalyan is back in action with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, hitting theaters on March 26, 2027. Directed by Harish Shankar, this marks their second team-up after Gabbar Singh.
The release date is now clear of big clashes, so fans can look forward to an uninterrupted launch.
Everything to know about the film
Kalyan takes on a cop role alongside Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. Its first single got great reviews, and the latest track Aura of Ustaad has gone viral online.
Director Shankar says the film will have "powerful dialogues, energetic dance numbers, a strong social message, and entertaining comedy" and that fans will have a memorable theatrical experience.
Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights.