Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' gets new release date

Everything to know about the film

Kalyan takes on a cop role alongside Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. Its first single got great reviews, and the latest track Aura of Ustaad has gone viral online.

Director Shankar says the film will have "powerful dialogues, energetic dance numbers, a strong social message, and entertaining comedy" and that fans will have a memorable theatrical experience.

Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights.