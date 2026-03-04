Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' locks release date
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to hit theaters; reports suggested the film may be preponed to March 19, 2026.
These reports came after Ram Charan's Peddi shifted its release to avoid a box office clash.
'Dekhlenge Saala' reunites Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh
This film reunites Kalyan with director Harish Shankar after their hit Gabbar Singh. Kalyan stars as a tough cop, joined by Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.
The hype is real: the first song "Dekhlenge Saala" racked up 29 million views in just one day.
Plus, the movie will premiere in North America a day early and faces off with Nani's The Paradise—so expect some serious summer box office buzz.