Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' locks release date

'Dekhlenge Saala' reunites Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh

This film reunites Kalyan with director Harish Shankar after their hit Gabbar Singh. Kalyan stars as a tough cop, joined by Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.

The hype is real: the first song "Dekhlenge Saala" racked up 29 million views in just one day.

Plus, the movie will premiere in North America a day early and faces off with Nani's The Paradise—so expect some serious summer box office buzz.