Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' sells $200,000 in advance tickets
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is already making waves with over $200,000 in advance ticket sales across North America.
The action-comedy, a remake of the Tamil hit Theri, hits theaters on March 19, just in time for Ugadi.
Fans in Andhra Pradesh can catch special early morning shows starting as early as 4am though tickets will set you back ₹500 each.
'UBS' to clash with 'Dhurandhar'
Directed by Harish Shankar and starring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban, the movie drops the same day as Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Even with this box office clash, early buzz is positive: film personality Umair Sandhu, after watching an overseas censor screening, praised the opening scene.