Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' sells $200,000 in advance tickets Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Pawan Kalyan's new film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is already making waves with over $200,000 in advance ticket sales across North America.

The action-comedy, a remake of the Tamil hit Theri, hits theaters on March 19, just in time for Ugadi.

Fans in Andhra Pradesh can catch special early morning shows starting as early as 4am though tickets will set you back ₹500 each.