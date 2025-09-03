Pawan Singh booked for cheating hotelier in ₹1.57cr case

Details of the complaint

Hotelier Vishal Singh says he invested over ₹1.5 crore in a Bhojpuri film project involving Pawan Singh and others—both in installments and film production—but never got the promised returns.

He also alleges document forgery and that Pawan Singh allegedly threatened to kill Vishal when asking for his money back.

On top of this, a viral video showing Pawan Singh's alleged misconduct with actress Anjali Raghav at a recent event has sparked public outrage and caught the attention of the Women's Commission, putting even more spotlight on him despite his apology.