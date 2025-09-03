Soul behind superhero saga 'Lokah': Meet actor-writer Santhy Balachandran

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is taking the box office by storm, with its storytelling being particularly praised. The film's screenplay was co-written by Santhy Balachandran and director Dominic Arun. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra , Malayalam cinema's first female superhero. The story is based on Kerala's folktales and has been well-received since its release on August 28. Here's a closer look at Balachandran.

Academic journey Balachandran's academic background and artistic pursuits Balachandran, a native of Kottayam, has lived in various parts of India due to her parents' transferable jobs. She holds a postgraduate degree in anthropology from Oxford University and is also a trained visual artist. Balachandran has held six solo exhibitions and participated in several group shows.

Career path Her journey in films Balachandran started her acting career with Arun's Tharangam (2017), where she played a kleptomaniac. She later appeared in Jallikattu (2019), a critically acclaimed film by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Her character Sophie was known for being clever and quietly manipulative, making her performance memorable as one of the only female presences in an intense male-dominated narrative. Balachandran has also acted in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte (2020) and Gulmohar (2023).