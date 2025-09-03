Soul behind superhero saga 'Lokah': Meet actor-writer Santhy Balachandran
What's the story
The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is taking the box office by storm, with its storytelling being particularly praised. The film's screenplay was co-written by Santhy Balachandran and director Dominic Arun. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, Malayalam cinema's first female superhero. The story is based on Kerala's folktales and has been well-received since its release on August 28. Here's a closer look at Balachandran.
Academic journey
Balachandran's academic background and artistic pursuits
Balachandran, a native of Kottayam, has lived in various parts of India due to her parents' transferable jobs. She holds a postgraduate degree in anthropology from Oxford University and is also a trained visual artist. Balachandran has held six solo exhibitions and participated in several group shows.
Career path
Her journey in films
Balachandran started her acting career with Arun's Tharangam (2017), where she played a kleptomaniac. She later appeared in Jallikattu (2019), a critically acclaimed film by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Her character Sophie was known for being clever and quietly manipulative, making her performance memorable as one of the only female presences in an intense male-dominated narrative. Balachandran has also acted in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte (2020) and Gulmohar (2023).
Screenwriting debut
How she became a screenwriter
Balachandran made her screenwriting debut with Lokah, where she co-wrote the script with Arun. The film's unique take on Kerala's classic folktale collection Aithihyamala has attracted a wider audience, including Telugu and Hindi filmgoers. Priyadarshan has credited Balachandran as the "biggest creative force" behind Lokah, earning her praise from celebrities, audiences, and critics alike for her bold storytelling. The superhero tale is set to get multiple films, so we can expect more from Balachandran's pen. Have you watched Lokah yet?