Watch 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' in Hindi from tomorrow

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:57 am Sep 03, 202511:57 am

What's the story

The Malayalam film Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, is set to be released in Hindi on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The news was announced by producer-actor Dulquer Salmaan and has excited fans. The film was initially released in Malayalam and was later dubbed into Telugu and Tamil. Now, owing to the positive response, a Hindi version is being released.