Watch 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' in Hindi from tomorrow
The Malayalam film Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, is set to be released in Hindi on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The news was announced by producer-actor Dulquer Salmaan and has excited fans. The film was initially released in Malayalam and was later dubbed into Telugu and Tamil. Now, owing to the positive response, a Hindi version is being released.
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also stars South actors Naslen and Sandy in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Chandra, a mysterious woman who discovers her hidden powers as a superhero in Bengaluru. She becomes embroiled in a dangerous conflict with dark forces and an unyielding police inspector, drawing her neighbor Sunny into her world of supernatural events rooted in Indian folklore.
Despite a modest opening with ₹2.7 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office, Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra saw significant growth in the following days. The film's collection increased to ₹4 crore, ₹7.6 crore, ₹10.1 crore, and ₹6.65 crore on Days 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively, due to positive word of mouth. After six days, it has collected around ₹39.37cr in India.