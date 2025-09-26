'Peacemaker' S01 E06: Chris and crew visit terrifying Earth X
In the latest Peacemaker episode, Chris Smith and his crew land in Earth X—a chilling alternate reality where Nazis won WWII and now run America.
The episode stands out with a surprise cameo from Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, tying Peacemaker even closer to the bigger DC universe.
Nazi flags, oppression, and a rebel doppelganger for Vigilante
Earth X looks neat on the surface, but it's all just for show.
Chris and the 11th Street Kids quickly see how deep oppression runs—especially when Adebayo faces open hostility.
Nazi flags have replaced American ones everywhere, making it clear who's in control.
Vigilante even meets his own rebel doppelganger fighting against the regime.
Lex Luthor's surprise cameo ties 'Peacemaker' to bigger DC universe
Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr. visits Lex Luthor (serving a massive 265-year sentence after Superman events) in Belle Reve prison.
Luthor agrees to help track down Peacemaker's portal if he gets moved to a new prison—pulling more threads together in James Gunn's expanding DC multiverse that already features heroes like Green Lantern and Hawkgirl.