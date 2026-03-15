'Peaky Blinders'' new film, 'The Immortal Man,' heads to Netflix
Entertainment
Peaky Blinders fans, get ready: The Immortal Man, a new film continuing Steven Knight's iconic crime saga, lands on Netflix March 20, 2026.
Directed by Tom Harper and starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the story jumps to World War II-era Britain as Tommy is pulled back into trouble when his son steps up to run the family business.
Cast of the upcoming film
Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy alongside Barry Keoghan as Duke Shelby, Tommy's ambitious son aiming to revive the Peaky Blinders legacy.
The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson (Kaulo/Zelda), Stephen Graham (Hayden Stagg), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ian Peck (Curly), and Jay Lycurgo (Elijah).
The film had its premiere at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on March 2, 2026.