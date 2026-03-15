'Peaky Blinders'' new film, 'The Immortal Man,' heads to Netflix Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Peaky Blinders fans, get ready: The Immortal Man, a new film continuing Steven Knight's iconic crime saga, lands on Netflix March 20, 2026.

Directed by Tom Harper and starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the story jumps to World War II-era Britain as Tommy is pulled back into trouble when his son steps up to run the family business.