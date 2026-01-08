'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' hits theaters March 2026 Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

Peaky Blinders fans, get ready—The Immortal Man arrives in select theaters on March 6, 2026.

Set during World War II in Birmingham, the film follows Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he returns from exile to face his toughest challenge yet.

If you'd rather stream, it lands on Netflix starting March 20, 2026.