'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' hits theaters March 2026
Peaky Blinders fans, get ready—The Immortal Man arrives in select theaters on March 6, 2026.
Set during World War II in Birmingham, the film follows Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he returns from exile to face his toughest challenge yet.
If you'd rather stream, it lands on Netflix starting March 20, 2026.
Who's behind and in it?
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the movie explores Tommy's struggle with his legacy amid wartime chaos.
Familiar faces like Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham are back, with new additions including Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth.