'Peaky Blinders: Immortal Man': Cillian Murphy returns in gripping trailer
What's the story
Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Netflix released the footage on Christmas Eve, giving fans a glimpse into the first cinematic installment of the beloved series. The film takes place in 1940 Birmingham during World War II and sees Shelby pulled from self-imposed exile to confront threats larger than rival gangs.
Character struggle
Shelby's internal conflict and external threats
The teaser hints at Shelby's internal conflict as he says, "I'm not that man anymore." Another voice urges him, "You've got to come back," calling on Shelby to step out of the self-imposed retirement he chose in the Season 6 finale. The visuals also suggest a story steeped in national conflict, personal reckoning, and consequences of Shelby's past decisions, with machine guns firing and photographs burning.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?— Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2025
Cillian Murphy stars in
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In selecttheaters March 6. On Netflix March 20. pic.twitter.com/DWZiZ7Ssck
Actor insights
Murphy and Steven Knight discuss the film's significance
In a chat with Netflix's Tudum, Murphy explained his decision to return to Shelby after a successful series finale. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," he said. "It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." Series creator Knight added, "The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."
Film premiere
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' release details
Netflix has announced that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will receive a two-week theatrical run beginning March 6, ahead of its streaming release on March 20. The film is directed by Tom Harper and features a star-studded cast including Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Tim Roth, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Jay Lycurgo.