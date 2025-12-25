'Peaky Blinders: Immortal Man': Cillian Murphy returns in gripping trailer

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man . Netflix released the footage on Christmas Eve, giving fans a glimpse into the first cinematic installment of the beloved series. The film takes place in 1940 Birmingham during World War II and sees Shelby pulled from self-imposed exile to confront threats larger than rival gangs.

Character struggle Shelby's internal conflict and external threats The teaser hints at Shelby's internal conflict as he says, "I'm not that man anymore." Another voice urges him, "You've got to come back," calling on Shelby to step out of the self-imposed retirement he chose in the Season 6 finale. The visuals also suggest a story steeped in national conflict, personal reckoning, and consequences of Shelby's past decisions, with machine guns firing and photographs burning.

Twitter Post See the teaser here Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?



Cillian Murphy stars in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In select theaters March 6. On Netflix March 20. pic.twitter.com/DWZiZ7Ssck — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2025

Actor insights Murphy and Steven Knight discuss the film's significance In a chat with Netflix's Tudum, Murphy explained his decision to return to Shelby after a successful series finale. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," he said. "It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." Series creator Knight added, "The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."