'Peddi': How much were Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor paid?
What's the story
Ram Charan's upcoming pan-India film Peddi is a village action drama made on a grand scale. A major chunk of the film's budget is said to be going toward the hefty remuneration of its star cast. The lead actor, Charan, is charging a whopping ₹100 crore for his role in Peddi, per Gulte.
Budget breakdown
Team's collective remuneration adds up to ₹200 crore
Director Buchi Babu Sana, who is making his second directorial venture after the successful Uppena, is reportedly taking home over ₹30 crore for Peddi. The remuneration of actor Janhvi Kapoor, composer AR Rahman, and other cast members and technicians adds another ₹35-40 crore to the film's expenses. The production quality is also expected to be high.
Film details
More about 'Peddi'
Peddi is a sports action drama set in a village, focusing on two sports: cricket and wrestling. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Recently, makers shared behind-the-scenes footage of Mega Star Chiranjeevi visiting the Peddi team on set. The film is slated for a worldwide release on June 4, with premiere shows scheduled a day earlier on June 3. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.