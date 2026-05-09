'Peddi': How much were Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor paid?

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who is making his second directorial venture after the successful Uppena, is reportedly taking home over ₹30 crore for Peddi. The remuneration of actor Janhvi Kapoor , composer AR Rahman , and other cast members and technicians adds another ₹35-40 crore to the film's expenses. The production quality is also expected to be high.

Film details

More about 'Peddi'

Peddi is a sports action drama set in a village, focusing on two sports: cricket and wrestling. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Recently, makers shared behind-the-scenes footage of Mega Star Chiranjeevi visiting the Peddi team on set. The film is slated for a worldwide release on June 4, with premiere shows scheduled a day earlier on June 3. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.