Why did Ram Charan credit Salman, Aamir for 'Peddi'?

Ram Charan recently praised Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for laying the foundation for sports action dramas like his upcoming film, Peddi . Speaking at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday, he said their films Sultan and Dangal gave him the confidence to make such movies. "First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for...paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal," he said.

Film inspiration 'Thanks to both of you for starting this journey...' Charan further said, "It gave us so much confidence. Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believe that this kind of film has worked in the past." "And obviously, we followed the same route." Both Sultan and Dangal are about wrestlers. While Sultan is a fictional story about a wrestler who becomes an MMA fighter in his 40s, Dangal is based on the true story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters.

Film's theme 'What leads him to become a crossover athlete...' Charan also spoke about the film's theme, saying it is about a man's quest for identity. "And this is about Peddi, who's finding his identity...he goes through an identity crisis before finding it for a larger cause." "What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does... It is organic; at the same time, it's highly commercial." Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi will hit theaters on June 4.

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