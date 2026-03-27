'Peddi': Ram Charan's birthday teaser shows him as rural wrestler Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Ram Charan's new film Peddi just dropped its teaser on his 41st birthday, giving fans a first look at him as Peddi Pehelwan, a tough rural wrestler who's all about grit and resilience.

The teaser shows him tackling heavy work like loading grain sacks and swinging a Hanuman Gada in the ring.

The movie is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026, with Buchi Babu Sana directing.