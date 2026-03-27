'Peddi': Ram Charan's birthday teaser shows him as rural wrestler
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new film Peddi just dropped its teaser on his 41st birthday, giving fans a first look at him as Peddi Pehelwan, a tough rural wrestler who's all about grit and resilience.
The teaser shows him tackling heavy work like loading grain sacks and swinging a Hanuman Gada in the ring.
The movie is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026, with Buchi Babu Sana directing.
More on the film and its cast
Peddi isn't just about wrestling: it's also set around a rural cricket tournament.
Janhvi Kapoor joins as Achiyamma, with Shiva Rajkumar and Boman Irani among the ensemble cast.
Music legend AR Rahman is behind the soundtrack (the second single "Rai Rai Raa Raa" is already out), the makers released the film's teaser in multiple regional languages.