'Peddi' release triggers Andhra Pradesh suit over 2022 ticket rule
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new movie Peddi, which dropped on June 4, is at the center of a legal debate in Andhra Pradesh.
Two petitions are challenging the government's move to raise ticket prices, saying it goes against earlier rules set back in 2022.
Petitioners say 'Peddi' below 20% filming
The main argument is that Peddi didn't film enough scenes in Andhra Pradesh to qualify for special price hikes; at least 20% of production should happen locally, according to the rule.
The court has decided to pause hearings until after summer break so everyone can submit their side.
No temporary relief has been given, and this case highlights ongoing friction between filmmakers and state governments over how much tickets should cost.