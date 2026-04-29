'Peddi': Special song leaks after shoot, team removes 400 links
What's the story
The production team of Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi is in a tizzy after a 53-second clip from a special dance number was leaked online. The incident took place on Monday, April 27, the same day the scene was shot. The clip features Charan and Shruti Haasan dancing together and has been widely shared across fan pages, Telegram groups, and X (formerly Twitter).
Leak speculation
'It was not a polished teaser...'
The unexpected leak has left director Buchi Babu Sana and his team in shock. An insider told Mid-Day, "Usually, makers are worried about leaks during post-production, but here the footage seems to have gone out straight from the set. The unit was caught off guard." "It was not a polished teaser. It looked like someone recorded the monitor playback on the phone."
Leak control
'The legal and digital teams have been working continuously'
The makers have since brought on anti-piracy experts on board. The source added, "More than 400 links across platforms have been removed. The legal and digital teams have been working continuously." Meanwhile, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma among others. The film is set to hit the theaters in June.