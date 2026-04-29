'Peddi': Special song leaks after shoot, team removes 400 links

Leak speculation

'It was not a polished teaser...'

The unexpected leak has left director Buchi Babu Sana and his team in shock. An insider told Mid-Day, "Usually, makers are worried about leaks during post-production, but here the footage seems to have gone out straight from the set. The unit was caught off guard." "It was not a polished teaser. It looked like someone recorded the monitor playback on the phone."