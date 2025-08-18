'Peddi' teaser: Ram Charan's nose ring, long hair steal spotlight

Teaser features Charan's entry on a village cricket field

Charan makes his entrance on a village cricket field with the line, "Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala" (which translates to "I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive").

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas (Venkata Satish Kilaru), with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting, Peddi will release in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—to reach fans everywhere.