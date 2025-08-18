'Peddi' teaser: Ram Charan's nose ring, long hair steal spotlight
The first teaser for Peddi just dropped, giving us a look at Ram Charan in a totally new vibe—think long hair, beard, scars, and even a nose ring—all set in a lively rural backdrop.
The teaser features local sports, with a focus on cricket, all amped up by A.R. Rahman's energetic music.
Teaser features Charan's entry on a village cricket field
Charan makes his entrance on a village cricket field with the line, "Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala" (which translates to "I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive").
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas (Venkata Satish Kilaru), with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting, Peddi will release in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—to reach fans everywhere.
More about the film and its cast
Peddi is all about village life and homegrown sports.
The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
With R Rathnavelu on cinematography and Navin Nooli editing, it's set for a global premiere on March 27, 2026—and you'll catch it on Netflix after its theater run.