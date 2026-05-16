Ram Charan's 'Peddi' locks lengthy runtime
What's the story
The highly anticipated Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, will be released globally on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is currently in the final stages of post-production. The team has reportedly locked the runtime at a lengthy three hours and two minutes. All certification formalities will soon be completed to avoid any last-minute hurdles.
Promotion plans
Trailer, new song to be launched soon
The team of Peddi is gearing up for a grand promotional campaign. The trailer will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on May 18. A dance number is also expected to be out on May 23, which will intensify the buzz. Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
Film details
More about 'Peddi'
Peddi is a sports drama that features Charan as an athlete. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while AR Rahman has composed the music. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Jio Studios, which has previously delivered hits like Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji, will handle the North India distribution of Peddi.