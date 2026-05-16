Ram Charan's 'Peddi' locks lengthy runtime

Promotion plans

Trailer, new song to be launched soon

The team of Peddi is gearing up for a grand promotional campaign. The trailer will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on May 18. A dance number is also expected to be out on May 23, which will intensify the buzz. Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.