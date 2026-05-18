'Peddi' trailer divides fans over Charan's village hero portrayal Entertainment May 18, 2026

The Peddi trailer just dropped in Mumbai, starring Ram Charan as a village hero who shines in cricket, wrestling, and running while standing up for his people.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the film's first look has fans split: some are hyped about Charan's strong presence, while others aren't sold on the editing or visual effects.