'Peddi' trailer divides fans over Charan's village hero portrayal
The Peddi trailer just dropped in Mumbai, starring Ram Charan as a village hero who shines in cricket, wrestling, and running while standing up for his people.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the film's first look has fans split: some are hyped about Charan's strong presence, while others aren't sold on the editing or visual effects.
'Peddi' trailer sparks debate on editing
Some viewers called a transition shot "Damn crazy mass transition (sic)" and loved the energy, but others questioned the editing ("Who edited this trailer?") and felt Kapoor's role seemed mostly about glamor.
There's also debate over the music by AR Rahman and whether the story will deliver emotionally.
The film features a star-studded cast, including Shiva Rajkumar and as a special appearance Boman Irani, and hits theaters June 4.