'Peddi' trailer drops as film charts Charan's 3-sport emotional journey Entertainment May 18, 2026

The trailer for Peddi just dropped, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows Charan's character as he takes on three different sports in a raw, emotional journey.

The whole team showed up for the Mumbai launch after flying in from Hyderabad.