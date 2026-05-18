'Peddi' trailer drops as film charts Charan's 3-sport emotional journey
Entertainment
The trailer for Peddi just dropped, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows Charan's character as he takes on three different sports in a raw, emotional journey.
The whole team showed up for the Mumbai launch after flying in from Hyderabad.
'Peddi' release set for June 4
Peddi features Janhvi as Achiyyamma and includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu. A.R. Rahman handles the music.
Filming started back in November 2024 and wrapped up this April, even with Charan working through an injury above his eye at the end.
After two delays (originally set for March), Peddi finally hits theaters June 4.