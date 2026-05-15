'Peddi' trailer to be launched by Dhoni? What we know

The much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , is set for a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, this is the first time Charan and Kapoor will share the screen. Ahead of its release on June 4, reports suggest that ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may also attend the event.

Star power Makers in talks with Dhoni According to Deccan Chronicle, discussions between the makers of Peddi and Dhoni's team are in their final stages. A source told the portal, "MS Dhoni perfectly fits the spirit of this sports-centric drama, which showcases the rise of a sportsman from a rural background." "The film also celebrates sports like cricket and wrestling, which have already caught audience attention through the teasers." "Ram Charan sharing the stage with MS Dhoni would be sensational if everything falls into place."

Promotional strategy 'Peddi' to embark on a massive promotional tour The report further stated that the makers are planning an extensive pan-India promotional tour, with events scheduled across eight cities, including Mumbai, Bhopal, and Bengaluru. The tour is expected to take place between May 18 and June 2. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles, while Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in a special appearance.

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