'Peddi' trailer to be launched by Dhoni? What we know
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set for a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, this is the first time Charan and Kapoor will share the screen. Ahead of its release on June 4, reports suggest that ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may also attend the event.
Star power
Makers in talks with Dhoni
According to Deccan Chronicle, discussions between the makers of Peddi and Dhoni's team are in their final stages. A source told the portal, "MS Dhoni perfectly fits the spirit of this sports-centric drama, which showcases the rise of a sportsman from a rural background." "The film also celebrates sports like cricket and wrestling, which have already caught audience attention through the teasers." "Ram Charan sharing the stage with MS Dhoni would be sensational if everything falls into place."
Promotional strategy
'Peddi' to embark on a massive promotional tour
The report further stated that the makers are planning an extensive pan-India promotional tour, with events scheduled across eight cities, including Mumbai, Bhopal, and Bengaluru. The tour is expected to take place between May 18 and June 2. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles, while Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in a special appearance.
Distribution deal
Jio Studios to handle North India distribution
Jio Studios, which has previously delivered hits like Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji, will handle the North India distribution of Peddi. The film's trailer launch event is expected to generate huge attention across the country, especially if Dhoni attends. The buzz around Peddi has only increased after Chiranjeevi and Sukumar visited the sets and reportedly watched parts of the film's rushes.