'Peddi' trailer pairs Charan and Kapoor in nostalgic tribute Entertainment May 18, 2026

The Peddi trailer just dropped in Mumbai, bringing together Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is a tribute to their legendary parents, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi.

Charan described the project as "nostalgic" for both families, while Janhvi said teaming up felt "cosmic" because of her connection to Telugu cinema.