'Peddi' trailer pairs Charan and Kapoor in nostalgic tribute
Entertainment
The Peddi trailer just dropped in Mumbai, bringing together Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is a tribute to their legendary parents, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi.
Charan described the project as "nostalgic" for both families, while Janhvi said teaming up felt "cosmic" because of her connection to Telugu cinema.
Sana directs 'Peddi' releasing June 4
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports drama featuring Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu.
The movie hits theaters on June 4.