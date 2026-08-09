Pednekar aids Assam flood victims with solar lights and food
Entertainment
Actor Bhumi Pednekar joined forces with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to support families hit by Assam's recent floods. She handed out food packets and solar lights.
Many people have been displaced as the water level has not receded for nearly three weeks.
Pednekar praises BDRF volunteers
Pednekar highlighted how solar lights bring safety and comfort when there's no power, sharing, "The Google map is showing that there is a road but everywhere there is water."
She also praised BDRF volunteers for their tireless work, calling them volunteers working tirelessly to help those in need.
Other celebrities like Randeep Hooda and Samay Raina are pitching in too, showing solidarity with Assam's affected communities.