Pednekar criticized after teacher calls her student protest comments 'disrespectful'
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar is under fire after saying student protest remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "This isn't our culture; it's wrong, and this really bothered me," a comment many saw as dismissing the right to dissent.
The debate got louder when her teacher called her words "disrespectful, almost disdainful," sparking fresh conversations about how celebrities talk about political issues.
After Modi criticism, Pednekar sparks pushback
Pednekar's remarks came after criticism directed toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Many on social media pushed back.