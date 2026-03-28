Peet says writing helped after stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis
Entertainment
Amanda Peet is staying positive after her stage one breast cancer diagnosis last year.
At a recent Fantasy Life screening in New York City, she shared that she's doing well, even while navigating tough times with both parents in hospice.
Writing about these challenges has helped her cope, as she revealed in a New Yorker piece.
'Fantasy Life' star Peet returns
Despite her health hurdles, including surgery and radiation, Peet is back at work.
She stars in Fantasy Life, drawn to its throwback 1970s New York vibe, and returns for season two of Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+ (out April 3).
She says the new projects have been a bright spot during a rough year.