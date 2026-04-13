How Pakistani portal courted trouble over Asha Bhosle's death coverage 

Pakistan's Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to Geo News over its coverage of the death of Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle . The notice, issued on Sunday, accused the news channel of airing Indian songs and visuals from Indian films while reporting on Bhosle's death "in wilful defiance [of] the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan... wherein airing of Indian content was prohibited," reported Dawn.

Channel's response MD defended the channel's coverage on X Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of Geo News Urdu, defended the channel's coverage on X. He said, "It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them." "In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did."

Statement 'Art is a shared heritage of humanity' Abbas further said, "Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, Pemra, has chosen to restrict this. Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders." He also remembered Bhosle's admiration for Pakistani singer Noor Jahan and her collaboration with renowned Pakistani artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

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Public reaction Bhosle passed away on Sunday at 92 Pakistani journalist Rauf Klasra also reacted to Abbas's tweet and asked how PEMRA could issue a notice for showcasing content about the veteran singer. He wrote, "She has entertained many generations of the subcontinent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect." Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at 92 in Mumbai after suffering from a chest infection, was one of the most recognized voices in the subcontinent with 12,000 songs in over 20 languages under her belt.

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