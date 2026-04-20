SRK's 'King': Distribution rights reportedly sold for whopping ₹250cr

Competitive release

'King' will be released in a highly competitive window

The film King will be released in a highly competitive window during the Christmas 2026 season. It will go up against Hollywood blockbusters, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Jumanji. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in December." The distributor has previously worked with Khan's banner on films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, and Ittefaq.