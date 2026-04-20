SRK's 'King': Distribution rights reportedly sold for whopping ₹250cr
What's the story
The highly anticipated film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, has reportedly been sold to Pen Marudhar for a whopping ₹250 crore. The deal marks one of the biggest theatrical agreements of the year. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi. It will be released on December 24.
Competitive release
'King' will be released in a highly competitive window
The film King will be released in a highly competitive window during the Christmas 2026 season. It will go up against Hollywood blockbusters, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Jumanji. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in December." The distributor has previously worked with Khan's banner on films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, and Ittefaq.
Bidding war
Multiple players were in the running for this deal
The domestic rights of King witnessed a fierce bidding war among several leading players. A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution) were all in the running for this lucrative deal. The scale of the King agreement is a testament to the renewed faith in the theatrical ecosystem and Khan's enduring box office appeal after his recent blockbuster success through Jawan and Pathaan.