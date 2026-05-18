Penty at Cannes Bharat Pavilion in Malhotra golden saree Entertainment May 18, 2026

Diana Penty turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, showing up at the Bharat Pavilion in a custom golden saree by Manish Malhotra.

She described her look as "Cannes dipped in a little Indian gold," highlighting how gold in India stands for more than just color.

Her look was completed with bold earrings and glowing makeup.