Penty at Cannes Bharat Pavilion in Malhotra golden saree
Entertainment
Diana Penty turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, showing up at the Bharat Pavilion in a custom golden saree by Manish Malhotra.
She described her look as "Cannes dipped in a little Indian gold," highlighting how gold in India stands for more than just color.
Her look was completed with bold earrings and glowing makeup.
Online praise, penty poses with Gowariker
Penty's outfit drew lots of love online, with Malhotra dropping heart emojis and her makeup artist cheering, "Ur looking amazing ! Love this look."
She also posed with director Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan, Swades), who was there representing Indian cinema at Cannes as part of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), putting India's style and film culture firmly in the spotlight.