Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company posts 26.12% profit rise
Entertainment
Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company just posted a strong quarter: net profit jumped 26.12% to ₹9.90 crore, and sales shot up by 23.4% compared to last year.
The company's latest numbers show they're having a solid start to the June 2026 quarter.
Peria Karamalai Tea EBITDA up 25.71%
EBITDA climbed 25.71%, hitting ₹12.03 crore, and earnings per share rose to ₹31.98, up 26.16% (from ₹25.35 in June 2025).
Even though the stock slipped -5.42% over the last 6 months, it still delivered a healthy 12.45% over the last 12 months, closing at ₹698.30 on August 7, 2026.