Perry family urges toughest sentence for Sangha linked to death
Entertainment
Matthew Perry's family is urging the court to give the toughest sentence possible to Jasveen Sangha, the ketamine dealer linked to Perry's death.
In a statement on April 8, Perry's stepmother Debbie called Sangha heartless and spoke about the lasting pain caused by her actions.
Prosecutors are also pushing for at least 15 years in prison.
Sangha admitted selling ketamine to Perry
Sangha admitted to selling large amounts of ketamine to Perry just days before he died.
Five people, including Perry's assistant and two doctors, have pleaded guilty in related cases.
One doctor got two-and-a-half years in prison; another received eight months of home confinement.