Perry family urges toughest sentence for Sangha linked to death Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Matthew Perry's family is urging the court to give the toughest sentence possible to Jasveen Sangha, the ketamine dealer linked to Perry's death.

In a statement on April 8, Perry's stepmother Debbie called Sangha heartless and spoke about the lasting pain caused by her actions.

Prosecutors are also pushing for at least 15 years in prison.