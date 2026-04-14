Perry's representative denies Rose's sexual assault claim, Rose filed report
Katy Perry's representative has strongly denied sexual assault claims made by actor Ruby Rose, calling them "categorically false" and "dangerous reckless lies."
Rose says the alleged incident happened almost 20 years ago at a Melbourne nightclub. She shared her story on social media, saying she was assaulted by Katy Perry, and has now filed a police report.
Rose cites fear and system distrust
Rose described reporting the incident as both relieving and straightforward, even though the case might face statute of limitations issues.
She explained her delay by saying, "I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works."
The situation has also brought up past misconduct claims against Perry, making things more complicated for both sides.