Kim Kardashian faces PETA backlash for gifting puppies to kids
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has come under fire from animal rights organization PETA after she gifted her four children each a Pomeranian puppy for Christmas. The organization's founder, Ingrid Newkirk, criticized Kardashian's decision in a statement to People on Sunday. "Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups," Newkirk said.
Newkirk urged Kardashian to support local shelters
Newkirk further urged the SKIMS founder to "call PETA or a local shelter the next time [she] wants to bring an animal into [her] home." She also suggested that Kardashian could "make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter" or fund "a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis."
Family celebration
Kardashian's Christmas gift and family photo shoot
Kardashian, 45, shared a photo of four puppies cuddled up together on her Instagram Stories on Christmas. She captioned the snap, saying, "Each kid got a puppy." She shares four children, North West (12), Saint West (10), Chicago West (7), and Psalm West (6), with her ex-husband Ye (Kanye West). The Kardashians celebrated Christmas with an intimate family gathering at Kendall Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion.