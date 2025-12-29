Kim Kardashian faces PETA backlash for gifting puppies to kids

Suggested actions

Newkirk urged Kardashian to support local shelters

Newkirk further urged the SKIMS founder to "call PETA or a local shelter the next time [she] wants to bring an animal into [her] home." She also suggested that Kardashian could "make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter" or fund "a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis."