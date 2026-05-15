Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt part ways months after welcoming daughter
What's the story
Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has reportedly parted ways with model Elsie Hewitt, months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie. The couple's breakup was reported by The Sun, which cited sources saying that the split was due to Davidson's hectic work schedule post-baby Scottie's December 2025 birth. "Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," an insider told the outlet.
Relationship challenges
'They are just focusing 100% on Scottie'
The source further added, "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money." Another insider told The Sun that the breakup happened recently and that both are now focusing on co-parenting their daughter. "They are just focusing 100% on Scottie," they said. "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority."
Relationship history
Brief history of Davidson-Hewitt's relationship
Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, reportedly started dating in March 2025. The couple made their relationship public with a vacation in Palm Beach. Hewitt revealed her pregnancy in July 2025 through an Instagram post. "Welp now everyone knows we had sex," she wrote alongside ultrasound photos of the baby bump. They welcomed their daughter in December after hosting a bunny-themed baby shower where they shared a public kiss.
Previous romances
Davidson's dating history
Before dating Hewitt, Davidson was linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, Hewitt has been romantically linked to Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso fame and Selena Gomez's now-husband, Benny Blanco.