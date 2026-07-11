Peter Van Norden has passed away

'Police Academy' actor Peter Van Norden dies at 75

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:46 am Jul 11, 202610:46 am

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Peter Van Norden, the actor known for his roles in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment and The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, has passed away at the age of 75. His wife Wendy was reportedly by his side when he died peacefully on Thursday morning at a Southern California hospice facility. He had been battling multiple health issues, reported TMZ.