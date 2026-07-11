'Police Academy' actor Peter Van Norden dies at 75
What's the story
Peter Van Norden, the actor known for his roles in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment and The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, has passed away at the age of 75. His wife Wendy was reportedly by his side when he died peacefully on Thursday morning at a Southern California hospice facility. He had been battling multiple health issues, reported TMZ.
Career start
Van Norden's early life and career
Van Norden, who was born in New York City on December 16, 1950, graduated magna cum laude from Colgate University in upstate New York. He then moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, where he made his onscreen debut in Lloyd Kaufman's 1979 comedy Squeeze Play! The actor also appeared in Kaufman's 1981 comedy Waitress! and starred in films like Headin' for Broadway! (1980), Hard to Hold (1984), Roadhouse 66 (1984), The Accused (1988), and Gigli (2003).
Iconic roles
His work in 'Police Academy' and other films
In 1985, Van Norden joined the Police Academy franchise with its second installment, playing Officer Vinnie Schtulman. He later portrayed George H.W. Bush's chief of staff, John H. Sununu, in The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991). His television credits include shows like Cheers, TJ Hooker, Newhart, St. Elsewhere, Family Ties, Matlock, Hill Street Blues, and LA Law, among others. Van Norden is survived by his wife, Wendy, and son, Robert. May he rest in peace.