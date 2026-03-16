'Peyton Place' actor Judy Pace (83) dies of natural causes

Pace's career highlights

Born in Los Angeles in 1942, Judy broke barriers early: she became the youngest model for Ebony Fashion Fair at 20 and made TV history as the first Black bachelorette on The Dating Game.

She starred as TV's first Black villainess on Peyton Place and won an NAACP Image Award for her role in The Young Lawyers.

Beyond acting, she inspired many by opening doors for Black women onscreen.