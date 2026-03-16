'Peyton Place' actor Judy Pace (83) dies of natural causes
Entertainment
Judy Pace, a trailblazing Hollywood actress best known for Brian's Song and Peyton Place, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11 while visiting family in Marina del Rey, California. She was 83.
Her daughters, Shawn and Julia Pace Mitchell, shared the news.
Pace's career highlights
Born in Los Angeles in 1942, Judy broke barriers early: she became the youngest model for Ebony Fashion Fair at 20 and made TV history as the first Black bachelorette on The Dating Game.
She starred as TV's first Black villainess on Peyton Place and won an NAACP Image Award for her role in The Young Lawyers.
Beyond acting, she inspired many by opening doors for Black women onscreen.