Pfeiffer quits lead movie roles for ensemble TV projects
Michelle Pfeiffer, 68, just shared that she's no longer interested in starring in leading movie roles and now wants to stick with ensemble TV projects.
At an Emmy panel, she said, "I never want to star in another movie... I only want to do ensemble pieces. It's so much more fun."
Her decision follows her recent roles in Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles and The Madison, which streams on Paramount.
Pfeiffer praises 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
Talking about Margo's Got Money Troubles (streaming on Apple TV), Pfeiffer praised the show's complex characters and the power of women-led stories on TV.
She also spoke warmly about working with Elle Fanning, calling her very, very good-hearted and joyous, while Fanning described their bond as "We got really close, especially playing these two characters on this set."
If you're curious about seeing them together, this might be your sign to check out the show.