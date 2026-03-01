The awards have been announced

Producers Guild of America Awards 2026: Full list of winners

By Isha Sharma 01:08 pm Mar 01, 202601:08 pm

The 37th annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards have been unveiled. The prestigious Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures went to Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, strengthening its chances at the upcoming Academy Awards. The Pitt and Adolescence bagged the top TV awards, with the latter also winning the Outstanding Short Form Program award for Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence. Here are the other winners.