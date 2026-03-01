Producers Guild of America Awards 2026: Full list of winners
What's the story
The 37th annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards have been unveiled. The prestigious Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures went to Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, strengthening its chances at the upcoming Academy Awards. The Pitt and Adolescence bagged the top TV awards, with the latter also winning the Outstanding Short Form Program award for Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence. Here are the other winners.
Other awards
Animated, game, and non-fiction awards
KPop Demon Hunters, produced by Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a., won the award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures. The Traitors was honored for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television, while Pee-wee as Himself took home the award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television. John Candy: I Like Me won Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures.
Comedy programs
Comedy, live entertainment, and documentary awards
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy went to The Studio. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was recognized for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television. My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay bagged Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures.
Additional winners
Children's, sports, and special awards
The Outstanding Children's Program award was given to Sesame Street, while Formula 1: Drive to Survive was recognized as the Outstanding Sports Program. The PGA Innovation Award went to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. Lydia Dean Pilcher received the Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Producing Award earlier on Thursday, and Jessica Li was announced as the recipient of the Debra Hill Fellowship supporting emerging producers.