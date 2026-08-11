'Phantasm' star Bannister dies at 80 after Parkinson's fight
Entertainment
Reggie Bannister, best known as the ice cream man-turned-hero in the cult horror series Phantasm, died at 80.
His wife Gigi shared that he died peacefully at home in California after a long fight with Parkinson's disease and health issues linked to his Vietnam War service.
Bannister's final words and music career
Bannister's family said his final request to fans was, "It's never over."
Besides acting, he was a passionate musician who released six albums and even played with legends like Stevie Wonder and Bing Crosby.
He brought comfort through music during his time in Vietnam and leaves behind not just iconic films but also a genuine connection with fans.