'Ted Lasso': Beloved character makes surprise comeback in Season 4
What's the story
Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt in the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, made a surprise return in Season 4. The sixth episode of the season saw Keely (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) at a New Year's Eve party where they ran into Roy (Brett Goldstein). The event was revealed to be the launch of Tartt's new vodka line, Apple Tartt Vodka.
Character development
Tartt's grand entrance at the New Year's Eve party
Tartt, now a member of Barcelona's team, made a grand entrance at the party.
He was seen with bleached hair and surrounded by poorly done art of himself in the Garden of Eden.
Displeased with the artwork, Tartt questioned what had been done to his face.
Despite this, he shared a heartwarming moment with Roy, calling him "the brother I never had."
Comic relief
The fun night and Roy's knee injury
As the party progressed, a DJ started playing House of Pain's 1992 hit Jump Around.
Tartt and Roy joined in on the fun, jumping around until Roy collapsed with a knee injury.
Despite his embarrassment, Tartt carried Roy away as he protested.
The night ended with Keely, Rebecca, and Tartt visiting Roy at the hospital where he was under pain medication for his injury.
Behind-the-scenes
Unannounced return of Tartt in Season 4
Dunster's return to the show wasn't announced beforehand. However, he did attend the Season 4 premiere.
His wife, filmmaker Ellie Heydon, directed the fourth and fifth episodes of this season.
In a March interview with PEOPLE, Dunster had hinted at a possible appearance in Season 4, saying it would be "brilliant."