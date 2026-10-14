Philipps reassured daughter Birdie after Philipps's brain tumor diagnosis
Entertainment
Actress Busy Philipps recently shared how she comforted her 18-year-old daughter, Birdie, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
On Today with Jenna and Friends, Philipps told Birdie, "You're not in the movie where your mom dies the senior year of high school," reassuring her during a year already full of big changes like turning 18 and graduating.
Philipps diagnosed with grade 2 oligodendroglioma
Philipps was diagnosed with grade two oligodendroglioma in February and had surgery in March while Birdie was home from boarding school.
She later opened up about how tough it was on her family: Birdie took it hard, but younger sister Cricket, 13, stayed calm.
Through it all, Philipps said her main focus was making sure her daughters were okay.