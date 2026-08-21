Why did Phoebe Bridgers postpone her UK shows?
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has been forced to postpone her upcoming United Kingdom shows due to a sudden health scare. The 32-year-old artist revealed on Instagram Stories, "I got appendicitis for my birthday." She shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, looking unwell and receiving treatment through an IV line.
Fan assurance
Bridgers promises to make it up to fans
Along with the news of her diagnosis, Bridgers also announced that her upcoming UK shows would have to be rescheduled.
However, she assured fans that she would "make it up" to them.
The singer was scheduled to perform in Kingston upon Thames on Wednesday, followed by Brighton and Bristol on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Each city was expected to host a matinee and evening show as part of the tour.
Health update
What is appendicitis?
According to the Mayo Clinic, appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix that usually affects people aged 10 to 30.
It typically causes pain in the lower right part of the belly and usually requires antibiotics and surgery for treatment.
Despite her health scare, Bridgers has been enjoying a successful week with her new album Lost Weekend receiving critical acclaim.
The record was released on August 14, marking her first solo album in six years.