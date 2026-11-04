'James Bond' alum Brosnan backs Callum Turner as next 007
What's the story
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan recently expressed his support for Callum Turner as the next 007. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brosnan said he was "eagerly" awaiting news of the new Bond and praised Turner's acting skills. The two actors previously worked together in the 2017 movie The Only Living Boy in New York.
Praise
All the men on the list are actors Brosnan admires
Brosnan, who played Bond in four movies from 1995 to 2002, said he likes all the actors being considered for the role.
He said, "All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire."
"Callum Turner is someone I've worked with, and he's so strong. They all have a voice, a physique, and a presence on film."
Advice
'Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best...'
Brosnan also gave some advice to the next actor who will play Bond.
He said, "Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage."
"You know, it's hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond."
The other contenders in contention are Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Jacob Elordi.
Expectations
Brosnan praises director Denis Villeneuve
Brosnan is looking forward to the next Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.
He said, "I think we are going to be blown away. I really do."
"[Villeneuve] is such an iconoclastic director."
"His work is visionary, and his stealth and imagination of camera work and storytelling is so visceral and sensuous."
The next James Bond film is set to release in 2028.