PIL in Allahabad HC seeks ban on 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

A new PIL has landed in the Allahabad High Court, asking for a ban on the Hindi film Dhurandhar The Revenge across Uttar Pradesh.

The main issue? The movie allegedly shows Atiq Ahmad's assassination as a secret Research and Analysis Wing operation, which some say could stir up political tensions, especially with elections around the corner.

Notably, the Madras High Court already refused to block its release during Tamil Nadu's polls, even after similar complaints.