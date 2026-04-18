PIL in Allahabad HC seeks ban on 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'
Entertainment
A new PIL has landed in the Allahabad High Court, asking for a ban on the Hindi film Dhurandhar The Revenge across Uttar Pradesh.
The main issue? The movie allegedly shows Atiq Ahmad's assassination as a secret Research and Analysis Wing operation, which some say could stir up political tensions, especially with elections around the corner.
Notably, the Madras High Court already refused to block its release during Tamil Nadu's polls, even after similar complaints.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' election rules questioned
The petition also questions whether releasing this film breaks election rules.
While it's being screened in India, Dhurandhar The Revenge has been banned in several Gulf countries and is under review in Pakistan too, showing just how much controversy it's sparked beyond India.