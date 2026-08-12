Pilgaonkar finishes 'Baara Number' filming, thanks team on Instagram

Calling it a "rewarding ride," Shriya said filming was full of fun, chaos, and "new levels of madness."

Baara Number puts a fresh spin on the found-footage horror genre with its psychological twists and tense atmosphere.

Shriya said she always wanted to do horror and was grateful to be attracting stories that feel so different from one another. She loved exploring something so different.

Next up, she'll be back as Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Movie.