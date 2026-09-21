Pitt returns in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Brad Pitt returns to his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a Netflix sequel to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Set in 1977, the film follows Booth using his signature skills to sort out Hollywood's messiest problems.
With Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing, this one has some serious star power behind it.
Pitt film hits IMAX November 25
This marks Pitt's first team-up with Fincher since The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The cast also features Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino.
Catch it first in IMAX theaters for two weeks starting November 25, then streaming on Netflix from December 23.
If you're a Pitt fan, you can also check out Heart of the Beast hitting theaters September 25.