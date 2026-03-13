'Pizza Movie': Release date, plot, cast of the comedy Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Pizza Movie, a new comedy directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, is set to premiere at SXSW on March 13.

Starring Gaten Matarazzo (yep, from Stranger Things), Sean Giambrone, and Lulu Wilson, the film follows a group of college friends whose simple pizza run turns wild after they try a mysterious drug.

If you miss it at the festival, you can catch it on Hulu starting April 3.