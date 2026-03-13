'Pizza Movie': Release date, plot, cast of the comedy
Entertainment
Pizza Movie, a new comedy directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, is set to premiere at SXSW on March 13.
Starring Gaten Matarazzo (yep, from Stranger Things), Sean Giambrone, and Lulu Wilson, the film follows a group of college friends whose simple pizza run turns wild after they try a mysterious drug.
If you miss it at the festival, you can catch it on Hulu starting April 3.
When and where to watch 'Pizza Movie'
The film premiered at SXSW on March 13, 2026. It will stream on Hulu beginning April 3, 2026.
What to expect from the movie?
Expect a mix of college chaos, surreal adventures (think surreal obstacles), all wrapped in fresh comedy.
Produced by Jeremy Garelick and team, Pizza Movie promises a fun ride for anyone who loves offbeat stories.