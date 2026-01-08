Gulf release for 'Dhurandhar': Film body seeks PM Modi's help
What's the story
The Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) has reportedly sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help to lift the ban on Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar in six Gulf countries. The movie is banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, due to its alleged anti-Pakistan messaging. Despite this setback, Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly at the Indian and other overseas box offices.
Details
IMPPA hopes for a positive outcome
Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA, told India Today that the association has written to PM Modi, asking him to intervene and help secure the film's release in the Gulf region. "We want them to watch the film and reconsider the ban. The letter has been sent last evening and we are hopeful for a positive outcome," Sinha said on Thursday.
Domestic success
'Dhurandhar' continues to perform well in India
Dhurandhar has been doing well in India. On Wednesday, Day 34, it collected ₹4.75 crore nett (India), marking a strong mid-week performance in its fifth week of release. The total India haul stands at ₹786cr nett, per Sacnilk. The movie's overall gross is bound to be affected by the stalled rollout in key Gulf markets, which are vital for Hindi movies due to their large South Asian diaspora. However, films with cross-border/geopolitical themes historically face challenges in the Middle East.