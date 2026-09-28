PM Modi honors Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
What's the story
On the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the artist. In a post on X, he wrote, "On her birth anniversary, I pay my respectful tribute to the revered Lata Didi, who brought glory to the country across the world through her divine singing talent."
Tribute
PM Modi highlighted legendary singer's legacy
PM Modi added, "She not only enriched and adorned India with her melodious voice but also always encouraged every initiative aimed at the nation's prosperity."
"Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will be remembered for generations to come."
Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 92, is remembered for her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.
Career highlights
Mangeshkar was crowned 'Nightingale of India'
Mangeshkar, often called the Nightingale of India, began her career in the 1940s.
She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and worked with some of India's most celebrated composers like Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and AR Rahman.
Her songs such as Mitwa, Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu, Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara, Aayega Aanewala, Lag Jaa Gale, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon became evergreen classics.
Awards and honors
She was a recipient of several prestigious awards
Mangeshkar's extraordinary contribution to music earned her several prestigious awards.
She was the recipient of three National Film Awards and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, among several others.
She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001.